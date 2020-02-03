The US Embassy is proud to announce the opening of the application process for the 2020 Youth Ambassadors Programme.

The programme brings together motivated secondary school students between 15 and 18 years of age and adult mentors committed to public service and improving community. The selected students will engage in workshops, community service activities, team-building exercises, meetings with community leaders, and homestays with American families.

Upon their return home, the students apply what they have learned to implement projects that serve needs in their communities. It is mandatory for the students to have at least one year of high school remaining. The adult mentors will assume the important responsibility of accompanying and guiding youth through their experience and motivate the youth to be active participants before, during and after the exchange.

For more information about the Youth Ambassador Programme and instructions on how to apply as a student or a mentor, visit the US Embassy’s website at www.bb.usembassy.gov.

US Embassy, Barbados

