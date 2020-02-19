Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, is in Barbados for the 31st Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

Dr Mitchell is accompanied by Minister of Trade, Industry, Cooperatives and Caricom Affairs, Honourable Oliver Joseph.

Dr Mitchell is expected to update his colleague Heads of Government on matters of importance relative to Science and Technology, including Information and Communications Technology (ICT), which is his area of responsibility in the Caricom Quasi-Cabinet.

According to the Caricom Secretariat, Caribbean leaders are expected to deliberate on a regional approach to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) as well as the continuing challenges posed by non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Other important agenda items include the need for ongoing advocacy against the challenges of blacklisting, de-risking, and withdrawal of Correspondent Banking Services; the Caricom Single Market and Economy and the strengthening of regional law enforcement cooperation among member states.

The leaders are also expected to engage in discussion with representatives from the private sector, labour and civil society.

The Prime Minister returns to the state on Wednesday, 19 February 2020. In his absence, Honourable Gregory Bowen will act as Prime Minister.

Office of the Prime Minister

