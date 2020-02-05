Government is continuing its efforts of creating employment for youth, as it embarks on the second phase of a Standard of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW).

The training falls under the Division of Youth as it embarks on the recruitment and certification of 25 young men and women. It will be held from 8-16 March 2020, in Trinidad and Tobago. “The training focuses on a number of areas particularly addressing the issue of youth unemployment,” said Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Norman Gilbert.

This follows a successful first phase where 25 young men were trained. “Registration is now open for persons within the marine industry”, Gilbert added.

The Permanent Secretary said all arrangement have been made with the training institution in Trinidad, to facilitate the process. Funding for the programme is provided through the United Nations’ Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of Grenada.

Division of Youth

