The general public is advised that the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Implementation awarded the contract to rehabilitate Pearls Bridge on 3 December 2019.

The bridge is officially listed as Simon Acro Panel Bridge. The materials to commence work was received on 28 February 2020. The duration of the work is planned for 2 weeks. The ministry is working towards opening the bridge on or before 20 March 2020.

For further information, please contact Tardi Alexis, Civil Engineer and/or Merina Jessamy, Permanent Secretary for Infrastructure Development and Implementation.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.