The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information informs the public that the Romania Embassy in Havana, Cuba, in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, is offering scholarships for Grenadian students for the academic year of 2020–2021.

The scholarships are offered through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the fields of Political and Administrative studies, Education sciences, Journalism, Technical studies, Oil and Gas, Agricultural sciences, Veterinary medicine, Architecture and Visual Arts. For further information about all appendixes kindly visit: www.mae.ro/en/node/10251 .

The scholarship provides:

Free-of-charge tuition

Free-of-charge accommodation (depending on availability, accommodation will be offered free-of-charge in student halls of residence, in keeping with the higher education regulations and within the limits of the sums available for this purpose)

Financial support – a monthly amount representing: Undergraduate students – 65 Euros per month Master’s degrees and specialisation – 85 Euros per month Post-graduate students – 75 Euros per month



These scholarships do not cover food, international and local transport. The candidates must be prepared to personally support any other additional expenses. Candidates must be willing to learn the Romanian language for 1 year before the start of their specified course of study in Romania.

Documents required for the application:

Official letter issued by the diplomatic mission of the country of origin accredited to Bucharest or the diplomatic mission of Romania in the country of origin or residence

The MFA application form (Appendix 1) for a scholarship in Romania, filled in correctly

The MER application form (Appendix 2) for the issue of the Letter of acceptance to study in Romania

Legalised copies of the obtained study diplomas (baccalaureate diploma, or its equivalent; Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral degrees, if any) and their legalised translation into one of the following languages: English, French or Romanian

Legalised copies of matriculation sheets/diploma supplements, related to graduate studies and their legalised translation, if applicable.

Legalised copy of the birth certificate and certified translation, in one of the following languages: English, French or Romanian

Copy of the first 3 pages of the passport

The medical certificate attesting to the fact that the person enrolling in the study does not have contagious diseases, or other conditions incompatible with the required studies

Curriculum Vitae

2 passport size pictures

ELIGIBILITY: To be considered for the scholarship applicants

Must be citizens of Grenada

Must be 35 years and under for Bachelors/Master’s degree and 45 years for PhD

Must be holders of an Associate degree for Bachelor’s Degree

Must be holders of a Bachelor’s degree for Master’s Degree

Must be in good health

Age varies according to type of grant, or fellowship selected

Value of the award depends on the type of grant or research selected by the applicant

Kindly submit 2 copies of ALL completed required documents, to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, at the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information on or before the deadline of 27 February 2020.

For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers 440-2737/2738 or email: scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.

Ministry of Education

