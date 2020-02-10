The Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) Mounts Bay has made visits to Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda. The ship has provided support to the Caribbean for the past 3 years.

A full programme in Antigua and Barbuda included official calls by Commanding Officer Captain Kevin Rimell on HE Governor-General Sir Rodney Williams, Prime Minister the Hon Gaston Browne and Chief of Staff of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force, Colonel Sir Trevor Thomas. 45 members of the ship’s crew in partnership with the National Parks Service joined Resident British Commissioner Lindsy Thompson to clear pathways and military graves around the Shirley Heights Barracks site. The ship’s crew hosted training for the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force and others involved in disaster management on board. Captain Rimell and his ship’s company also hosted a reception onboard.

Resident British Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda Lindsy Thompson said, “I was delighted that RFA Mounts Bay was able to visit Antigua and Barbuda from 30 January to 3 February. Her visit reinforces the UK’s commitment to supporting the region’s crisis preparedness and response, and of the UK’s commitment to Antigua and Barbuda as it reopens its High Commission early this year.”

Whilst in Grenada, Captain Rimell and other members of his wardroom joined British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Janet Douglas; and Resident British Commissioner to Grenada, Wendy Freeman in celebrating Grenada’s Independence. They attended a reception hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, before attending the national parade on 7 February.

Resident British Commissioner to Grenada, Wendy Freeman said, “It was wonderful to see RFA Mounts Bay in Grenada on their last call before the end of deployment. I’m so grateful that the ship managed to stop off at short notice to form part of the UK delegation at the Independence Day celebrations.”

Since 2017, RFA Mounts Bay has been deployed to the region when she provided rapid and much needed humanitarian aid to the devastated UK Overseas Territories and Dominica, post-Hurricanes Irma and Maria. The UK also maintains a year-round naval presence in the Caribbean to provide a rapid response to any emergency in the UK Overseas Territories.

British High Commission, Barbados

