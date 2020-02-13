The Caribbean’s Luxury Included chain offers the opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team. Come share with us an exciting journey as a:

EXECUTIVE HOUSEKEEPER

The successful applicant will be responsible for directing and controlling all housekeeping activities and the maintenance of rooms/public areas in accordance with company standards. He/She must ensure cleanliness, guaranteeing guests satisfaction.

DUTIES & REQUIREMENTS:

Must possess strong leadership qualities, with the ability to organize and delegate tasks to a team of up to 60 persons.

Must be able to maintain hotel standards, policies and procedures as it relates to Health and Safety.

Must have sound knowledge of all aspects of housekeeping operations.

Must be able to manage the housekeeping department for a Sandals/Beaches’ resort with 300–450 rooms.

Must have knowledge of budget planning, with special emphasis on cost control.

Must be current with trends within the hospitality industry.

Must be able to maintain confidentiality.

Must have the ability to analyze and resolve problems, exercising good judgment.

Must be a team player with the ability to work flexible hours when required.

Must be able to perform all duties and responsibilities in a timely and effective manner in accordance with established company policies to achieve the overall objectives.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Must be a CARICOM NATIONAL

A minimum of a first degree or diploma in a relevant discipline

At least 3 years of experience in housekeeping operations within the hotel industry

Computer literate

Strong oral and written communications skills

International experience is a distinct advantage

If successful, a clean Police Record will be required. Interested persons should submit their applications by 28 February 2020 with curriculum vitae via email to:

The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist

Sandals Grenada

recruitsls@grp.sandals.com

NB: Please enter “Name of Position” in the subject field in the email for consideration. We thank all applicants for their interest, but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

