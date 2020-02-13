The Caribbean’s Luxury Included chain offers the opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team. Come share with us an exciting journey as a:

LOYALTY & TRAVEL CONSULTANT

This is an exciting sales role requiring an assertive, self-motivated personality. The agent is responsible for ensuring repeat business by securing future travel plans by way of client deposit on room accommodation. In addition to organized training, the job requires a driven individual who understands the need for ongoing product exploration throughout the chain.

DUTIES & REQUIREMENTS:

Secure future business by obtaining room bookings prior to guest departure

Ensure that bookings made are accurate and properly reviewed with guests

Actively listening to guests’ preferences so that the correct resort match is made

Ensure that all booking details are recorded and stored as required by SOPs

Constantly ensuring that available promotions are known and used to drive and close sales

Interact and develop relationships with guests through exciting company approved activities

Prepare approved invitations to book and send out to guests to help stir interest and drive business to the office

Ensure as many guests as possible are informed about the Loyalty and Travel desk by way of collateral, participation in resort activities, ‘dining with guests’ opportunities and the like

Develop strategic alliances with select team members to assist with sales

Ensure that all Sandals Select Guests exclusive events are organized in a timely fashion and to the professional standard required

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Associate Degree in Management or Marketing

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in Sales or a similar capacity

Strong communication skills

Strong computer skills

If successful, a clean Police Record will be required. Interested persons should submit their applications by 19 February 2020 with curriculum vitae via email to:

The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist

Sandals Grenada

recruitsls@grp.sandals.com

NB: Please enter “Name of Position” in the subject field in the email for consideration. We thank all applicants for their interest, but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

