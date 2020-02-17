The Sol Group (Sol), the region’s leading provider of reliable, premier energy solutions has officially been appointed as an authorised ExxonMobil Distributor for Mobil lubricants in 13 of its 22 Sol markets. These markets include Anguilla, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, Antigua & Barbuda, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and St Maarten.

“We are pleased to confirm that in line with our business strategy, Sol has entered into a Lubricants Distribution Agreement with ExxonMobil for the sale and distribution of Mobil lubricants for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and industrial applications,” stated Juan Veras, Sol’s Group Lubricants Manager. “The opportunity to expand our already strong and successful alliance with ExxonMobil to our lubricants segment is truly exciting and we are confident of the value that this will bring to our customers’ businesses.”

Mobil lubricants will be replacing Shell lubricants as the primary lubricants distributed by Sol in these 13 markets. “Our customers can be assured of a transparent and flawless transition to Mobil products, as our supply planning, production, logistics, sales, marketing and customers service teams have been working together, for months now, to ensure timely product availability,” Veras stated.

“We are certain that Mobil Lubricants, which are known for their superior quality, will be a perfect fit for the Grenada market,” added General Manager, Collin Francis. “And we see this new alliance as simply an extension of Sol’s commitment to consistently providing the best petroleum-based solutions in the region.”

