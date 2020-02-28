The Virgin Parish Cultural Organisation (VPCO) will be hosting St David’s Day celebrations from 1–8 March 2020.

Activities kick off on 1 March with a church service from 10 am at the Petite Bacaye RC Church, St David. On 8 March, celebrations go into full mode at the organisation’s home, Marlmount Big Yard, from 3 pm. There will be an exhibition featuring arts, crafts, agricultural produce, and more. Individuals in the parish and organisations who have made an impact in various areas will also be recognised. The event will culminate with performances from calypso and soca artistes and a live band from the parish.

Additionally, during the month of March, VPCO’s Facebook page will highlight groups, organisations, companies and individuals who have made significant contributions towards the development of the parish.

The Virgin Parish Cultural Organisation (VPCO) is an organisation made up of individuals committed to the development of sports and culture in the parish of St David. Our current focus is on raising the standard of events that are part of our parish way of life. 1 March is recognised as St David’s Day.

Follow the Virgin Parish Cultural Organisation on Facebook for updates.

VPCO

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.