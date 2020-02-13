The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable for February 2020.

10: PAY AS YOU EARN (PAYE) and Withholding Tax

10: Gaming Tax

20: Value Added Tax (VAT)

28: Income Tax Returns Due for Businesses with Fiscal Year ending 30 November 2019

November 2019 2 March: Income Tax and Annual Stamp Tax (AST) Installments due and payable

Motor Vehicle Licence due dates are as follows:

Due 17 February:

Vehicle registration numbers with Single Letter 1 to 2500 – 2 January to 15 February.

1 to 2500 – 2 January to 15 February. Vehicle registration numbers with Plural Letters 1 to 250 – 2 January to 15 February.

Due 31 March

Vehicle registration numbers with Single Letter 2501 to 5000 – 16 February to 31 March.

2501 to 5000 – 16 February to 31 March. Vehicle registration numbers with Plural Letters 251 to 500 – 16 February to 31 March.

NB: When the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment. Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest. Payments can be made at the Ministry of Finance and any District Revenue Office.

For further information, please contact Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance and Energy at 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email at gndird@ird.gd.

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division

