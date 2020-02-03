The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public, and in particular motorists, that Sendall Tunnel will be closed to vehicular traffic on Tuesday, 4 February 2020 between 9 am and 11 am.

This closure is to facilitate the clearing of vegetation at the entrance of the tunnel by the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA).

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

