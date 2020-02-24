The island of Grenada woke up Saturday morning to hear the sad news of the sudden passing of a famous son of the soil, Sir Royston Hopkin, KCMG.

Sir Royston was our celebrity hotelier starting his illustrious career in the hospitality industry with the purchase of Spice Island Inn over 30 years ago. He renamed it Spice Island Beach Resort, upgraded the property, added more rooms and has received numerous accolades over the years. His attention to detail, his quest for excellence and his high standards meant that Spice Island Beach Resort became one of the most prestigious hotels on the island and in the Caribbean.

Sir Royston held many roles outside of his hotel, including Director of the Grenada Board of Tourism and President of the Grenada Hotel Association (GHA). Indeed, he was a leader with the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) for many years and one of the pinnacles of his career was being chosen as Caribbean Hotelier of the Year by the CHTA. In 2019, he was awarded a lifetime achievement by the Caribbean Hotel and Resort Investment Summit (CHRIS) in Miami, Florida.

The Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Dr Clarice Modeste-Curwen, awarded Sir Royston a lifetime achievement at her Tourism Awards ceremony in 2019. She stated, “He will be dearly missed by all Grenadians for his invaluable contribution to Tourism and Civil Aviation in the country. In the conduct of his business, Sir Royston, always negotiated with the country at heart and he will also be recognised for his investment in the education of young people.”

Sir Royston is survived by his wife Lady Betty Hopkin and his four children. Chairman of the GTA, Brenda Hood, stated, “We know the road will not be easy without Sir Royston at the helm, but he laid the foundation for the next generation to carry on his wonderful legacy at his hotel.”

On behalf of the Minister of Tourism & Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Tourism & Civil Aviation, the Chairman and the Board of Director and the team of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Grenada is eternally grateful for the life and contributions to Tourism and Civil Aviation of Sir Royston Hopkin, KCMG. May he rest in peace.

GTA

