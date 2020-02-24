The Ministry of Works and the Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) wishes to inform the general public and in particular, motorists that the Pearls Bridge, St Andrew will be closed to all vehicular traffic effective Tuesday, 25 February 2020 until further notice.

An assessment conducted by the Ministry of Works has determined that the bridge is unsafe and can no longer accommodate vehicular traffic.

Motorists are advised to use alternatives routes to get to their destinations. This action is a necessary measure to ensure the safety of the motoring public.

The Ministry of Works and the Traffic Department of RGPF apologise for any inconveniences caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

