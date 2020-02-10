A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with weekend house fires at Soubise, St Andrew.

Jillian Lampkin, 46 years of the said address appeared at the St David Magistrate’s Court, today, Monday, 10 February 2020 charged with 2 counts of Arson.

Lampkin was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons until Friday, 21 February 2020.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.