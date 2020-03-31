by The Right Reverend Bishop Ib Meyer, Grace Lutheran Church, Woodlands

I was raised in Africa, worked in Africa, educated in the United States where I was born, and worked in government (police commander in the USA) and am now Bishop of the Lutheran churches in the West Indies.

May I state, unequivocally, I am profoundly thankful to the Lord that I am blessed to live in Grenada during this pandemic.

Praise the Lord that politicians are working together for the benefit of the nation. Rulers are ruling for the welfare of the nation. People are praying for the nation. People are encouraging each other. Police, fire, medical, waste collection and other services continue. People are polite, respectful, patient while waiting in lines for food. Stores have supplies. Neighbours continue to be kind and generous.

Laws and policies have been put in place, and enforced, with fairness and firmness, knowing that these same laws and policies will adversely affect the nation in the short term, but be a blessing in the long term.

The pandemic that is facing the world, and Grenada, will be used by the Lord to fulfill his will and to test and discipline his children. To date, what some would call a small third world nation in the Caribbean, is truly a champion because as a nation – both leaders and people – they are trusting in the Lord and using his gifts and knowledge to save his people. Grenada, in many ways, is an example for other democracies in the world to follow.

Many of you know what the Lord says in Ecclesiastes 3:1 1For everything there is an appointed time. There is an appropriate time for every activity under heaven.

Just as Grenada recovered from Hurricane Ivan, so also this blessed nation will recover from Covid-19.

Take to heart the promise of God in Psalm 117 1 Praise the Lord, all you nations. Worship him, every race of people. 2 For his mercy overwhelms us, and the faithfulness of the Lord endures forever. Praise the Lord.

I encourage you to continue to pray for each other, for your leaders, for the world at large. Follow the laws of the land. Obey your leaders for this is pleasing to God and a blessing to your neighbour. During this Lenten season take the opportunity to repent of sin, believe in the Lord Jesus Christ for forgiveness, and dedicate yourself once again to be led by the Spirit to walk in the light of Christ the Lord. As the Lord says in James 4:10 10 Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he will lift you up.

I will conclude as I began. How blessed we are to live in Grenada. God bless Grenada.

