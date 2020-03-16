by Linda Straker

More than 300 kits expected to come from 3 sources

To date, Grenada has received 10 negative Covid-19 results

Grenada in negotiation for nurses and treatment from Cuba

With almost 50% of the first 25 Covid-19 test kits already used, Minister for Health, Nikolas Steele said that Grenada will be receiving additional kits to conduct tests on persons who were exposed through contact tracing or who are suspected, based on symptoms while seeking medical care.

The additional kits, more than 300, are expected to come from 3 sources: a donation from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) the new single regional public health agency for the Caribbean, the Chinese Government and purchasing from a company which supplies the kits.

“We have already made that order from the company that supplies the kits,” said Dr George Mitchell. The recently appointed Covid-19 Coordinator explained that with regards to the testing machine, government is prepared to have someone physically go the company producing the machines and return with one. The orders for machines are in great demand from countries, but transportation challenges around the world are making it difficult for the delivery of supplies.

Grenada will also be receiving nurses from Cuba and is presently in negotiation for the supplies of the treatment that Cuba has developed to treat Covid-19 positive cases.

To date, Grenada has received 10 negative results from tests done and is awaiting results of a few more tests which are conducted at the CARPHA lab in Trinidad. That lab is also conducting results for regional territories such as St Vincent and the Grenadines, and St Lucia and testing is done in a queue. “This means we have to wait our turn for the result,” Dr Mitchell said.

The negative results came against the background of 2 persons from other territories confirmed as positive cases, with recent travel history to Grenada.

The Covid-19 pandemic is now described as a national threat and last week, National Security Minister, Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell, announced that schools will be closed for 2 weeks; there will be no visits to elderly homes nor the prison, and a reduction on mass gatherings. He also called for citizens to practice social distancing.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.