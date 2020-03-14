Due to the ongoing threat of the Covid-19 virus, the Ministry of Youth Development, Sports, Culture and the Arts has suspended all its current and upcoming public activities and events until further notice.

The Government of Grenada, in its effort to protect its citizens against the deadly strain of the coronavirus, has advised that the following measures, but not limited to, will be taken:

All public and social gatherings such as cultural, religious and sporting events, cinemas and other places where people gather, that cannot guarantee a minimum of 6-feet of social distancing, be suspended until further notice.

All schools in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique will be closed for 2 weeks for the first instance, as of Monday, 16 March 2020, as a necessary precaution against the contracting or spreading of Covid-19.

Teachers are being asked to work from home as of Wednesday, 18 March 2020. Educators and administrators are asked to report to schools on 16 and 17 March to prepare all relevant materials needed to work remotely.

Effectively immediately, all visits to elderly nursing homes will be suspended until further notice. Those who are receiving at-home care are advised to exercise extreme caution.

Citizens are asked to refrain from using public transportation when possible. Bus operators are encouraged to continue to sanitise their buses using the bleach and water mixture.

Aggressive sanitisation measures will take place in public spaces where necessary.

The ministry also urges all its government agencies, public and private sector partners and citizens to follow the guidelines laid out by the Ministry of Health and all relevant authorities to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Your cooperation will ensure the success of the health guidelines implemented by the Ministry of Health to protect and safeguard all citizens in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

For the latest information regarding the Covid-19 virus, please visit the Government of Grenada’s website https://www.mgovernnance.net/ or the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page @HealthGrenada or https://www.facebook.com/HealthGrenada/

If you are experiencing symptoms such as a cough, fever or difficulty breathing, contact the coronavirus hotline at 53VIRUS (538-4787) or 45VIRUS (458-4787).

Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture, & The Arts

