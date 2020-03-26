A St George bus driver has been charged with violating Section13 (1)a, of the 2020 Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations.

Officers at the Traffic Department laid the charge against Kelly Fraser of D’arbeau, St George, a driver of the number one (1) bus route on Thursday, 26 March 2020 about 10:05 am after he was stopped in traffic along The Carenage en route to the Town of St George, with a busload of passengers, in contravention of the 2020 Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations.

Section13 (1)a of the Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations states that no person shall offer for hire or seek to travel on any motor omnibus, unless there is or would be, not more than one passenger per row in the motor omnibus in a staggered formation.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is appealing to persons to comply with the regulations of the 2020 Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations.

A person who contravenes or fails to comply with these regulations shall be guilty of an offence and, on summary conviction, liable to a fine of $1,000 and to imprisonment for 12 months and to forfeiture of any goods or money in respect of which the offence has been committed.

Office of Commissioner of Police

