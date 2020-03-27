Two St George bus drivers have been charged with violating Section13 (1)a, of the 2020 Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations.

Alric Noel, 27 years, of Victoria, St Mark, Driver of the Zone 1 bus route was found to be carrying approximately 17 persons on a passenger bus, while Lorris Phillip, 49, of Beaulieu was stopped along the Tempe route with an overloaded (passenger) bus.

Both men are in police custody pending bail.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is once again appealing to persons to comply with the 2020 Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations.

Section13 (1)a of the Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations states that no person shall offer for hire or seek to travel on any motor omnibus, unless there is or would be, not more than one passenger per row in the motor omnibus in a staggered formation.

A person who contravenes or fails to comply with these regulations shall be guilty of an offence and, on summary conviction, liable to a fine of $1,000 and to imprisonment for 12 months and to forfeiture of any goods or money in respect of which the offence has been committed.

Office of Commissioner of Police

