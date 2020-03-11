The Government of Canada, in partnership with the Government of Grenada, is pleased to announce that Canadian officials will be in Grenada on Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 March 2020, to carry out biometric processing for persons wishing to obtain visas.

As part of the visa application process, Grenadian nationals must provide biometric information (fingerprints and a photo) when applying for a Canadian visitor visa, study, work, or temporary residence permit, or for permanent residence. During the upcoming March dates, Grenadian visa applicants may take the opportunity to provide biometric information in Grenada rather than travelling abroad.

If you are planning to travel to Canada for study, business, tourism, family reunions or other reasons, please complete your online visa application as soon as possible in order to take advantage of this opportunity in March. Canada is pleased that officials will be able to travel to meet applicants on-site in March, and it is hoped that this eased convenience will be fully taken advantage of. Outside of this visit, standard procedures remain for Grenadian nationals to travel to biometrics collection points in Barbados, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, or Trinidad and Tobago at all other times.

This exercise is geared towards the following individuals:

Grenadians who anticipate travel to Canada;

Persons who have already applied online for a visa, work or study permit or for permanent residence and have received their Biometric Instruction Letter; and

Nationals of other biometric information-required countries residing in Grenada planning to travel to Canada.

In order to book an appointment for biometrics collection, please write to [email protected] referencing the Biometrics Instruction Letter number, date of birth and country of residence. Officials will not be collecting applications or biometric information from applicants who do not have a valid Biometrics Instruction Letter.

All applicants will be required to bring their valid Biometrics Instruction Letter and passport with them in order to have their biometrics taken. The biometrics collection will take place on 23 and 24 March 2020. Time and location to be confirmed upon scheduling.

High Commission of Canada

