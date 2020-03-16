The Central Police Station of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) notifies the general public and members of the media that owing to the Coronavirus threat, the Community Forum scheduled for Wednesday, 18 March 2020 at the Beaulieu RC School commencing 6 pm, has been cancelled until further notice.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

