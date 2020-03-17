On 16 March, HE Dr Zhao Yongchen, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Grenada announced in St George’s that the Government of the People’s Republic of China has decided to donate a batch of medical supplies to Grenada for Covid-19 preparedness.

The supplies include N95 masks, protective suits, forehead thermometers, protective medical glasses, disposable medical gloves and disposable medical boot covers which will be shipped to Grenada by air transport.

Ambassador Zhao noted the long-term friendship and enduring mutual support between China and Grenada. He said that China remembers the solidarity and valuable support from the Grenadian government and people during China’s fight against the epidemic. Aside from the medical supplies, China is willing to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in the health sector and share experience to assist Grenada in Covid-19 preparedness within its capacity. The Chinese side will continue to do everything possible to protect the health and wellness of the Grenadian students in China, as well as that of the Grenadian people.

Currently, China has achieved significant progress in the fight against the epidemic, and the spread of the epidemic is generally under control. Nonetheless, disease respects no borders and the outbreak is occurring in various places with multiple sources, including a few cases in the Caribbean. China has been committed to international cooperation against the outbreak in a spirit of openness and transparency and has worked to protect the health and wellness of the Chinese people as well as the people of the rest of the world. While solidifying the progress at home, China is ready to provide necessary help in light of the needs of other countries. Mankind belongs to a community with a shared future, and fighting the epidemic is the shared responsibility of all nations. All countries must stay together and fight to the end.

Ambassador Zhao expressed confidence that the friendship between the Chinese and Grenadian people will be deepened, and practical cooperation in various areas strengthened through the joint fight against the epidemic. He wished for the final victory over the epidemic by the people of the tri-island under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honorable Keith Mitchell.

On the same day, Ambassador Zhao informed via telephone Hon. Peter David, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Hon. Nickolas Steele, Minister for Health, Social Security and International Business of the decision by the Chinese Government.

Embassy of China

