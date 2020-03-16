Local cruise officials have advised the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) of the following cruise ship cancellations.

18 March 2020 – Seven Seas Explorer

19 March 2020 – MSC Preziosa

20 March 2020 – Silver Shadow, Britannia

21 March 2020 – Mein Schiff 2, Crown Princess

22 March 2020 – Celebrity Silhouette

24 March 2020 – Vision of the Seas

25 March 2020 – Aida Perla, Star Pride, Sirena

26 March 2020 – Silver Wind

27 March 2020 – Marella Explorer 2

28 March 2020 – Sea Cloud II

29 March 2020 – Serenade of the Seas, Silver Wind

2 April 2020 – Celebrity Summit, MSC Preziosa

4 April 2020 – Mein Schiff 2

6 April 2020 – Seven Seas Splendor

7 April 2020 – Vision of the Seas

8 April 2020 – Aida Perla

The GTA is awaiting an official update on the undermentioned calls. As soon as it becomes available, all concerned will be informed.

17 March 2020 – Le Champlain

18 March 2020 – Le Dumont D’Urville, Azura

25 March 2020 – Le Dumont D’Urville

26 March 2020 – Le Champlain

29 March 2020 – Amera

30 March 2020 – Volendam, Amera (C’cou)

10 April 2020 – Marella Explorer 2

NB: Please be reminded that the cruise ship schedule is subject to change at short notice.

GTA

