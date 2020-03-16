Local cruise officials have advised the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) of the following cruise ship cancellations.
- 18 March 2020 – Seven Seas Explorer
- 19 March 2020 – MSC Preziosa
- 20 March 2020 – Silver Shadow, Britannia
- 21 March 2020 – Mein Schiff 2, Crown Princess
- 22 March 2020 – Celebrity Silhouette
- 24 March 2020 – Vision of the Seas
- 25 March 2020 – Aida Perla, Star Pride, Sirena
- 26 March 2020 – Silver Wind
- 27 March 2020 – Marella Explorer 2
- 28 March 2020 – Sea Cloud II
- 29 March 2020 – Serenade of the Seas, Silver Wind
- 2 April 2020 – Celebrity Summit, MSC Preziosa
- 4 April 2020 – Mein Schiff 2
- 6 April 2020 – Seven Seas Splendor
- 7 April 2020 – Vision of the Seas
- 8 April 2020 – Aida Perla
The GTA is awaiting an official update on the undermentioned calls. As soon as it becomes available, all concerned will be informed.
- 17 March 2020 – Le Champlain
- 18 March 2020 – Le Dumont D’Urville, Azura
- 25 March 2020 – Le Dumont D’Urville
- 26 March 2020 – Le Champlain
- 29 March 2020 – Amera
- 30 March 2020 – Volendam, Amera (C’cou)
- 10 April 2020 – Marella Explorer 2
NB: Please be reminded that the cruise ship schedule is subject to change at short notice.
GTA
