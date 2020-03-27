The US Embassy in Grenada has worked with Delta airlines to arrange a commercial US repatriation flight from Grenada to Atlanta on 4 April to return US citizens in Grenada to the United States.

American citizens wishing to reserve and pay for seats on this flight are advised to visit delta.com or call 1 (800) 221-1212. There is the chance that the timing of the flight could change based on the availability of aircraft, so please monitor your reservations.

At this time, there are no other confirmed flights from Grenada to the United States, so per the US Department of State Global Level 4 Health Advisory, US citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period. For questions on the status of other flights, please contact your airline.

Travellers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice. Many travellers worldwide have reported unexpected flight cancellations and limited flight availability. If your travel has been disrupted, please contact your airline.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/usembassybridgetown and https://bb.usembassy.gov/embassy/grenada/

US Embassy in Grenada

