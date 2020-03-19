Another drug bust by officers attached to the Drug Squad has netted 27 pounds of cannabis worth an estimated street value of EC$61,236 and the arrest of 3 St Andrew residents.

Vernon Bissessar, 69 years, Electrician, Larry Branch, 38 years, Conductor and Tyrone Bernard, 36 years, Fisherman all of Grenville have been jointly charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Drug. The drug was recovered on Saturday, 14 March 2020 during the search of the home of 2 of the men.

They have been granted $10,000 bail with one surety and are due to appear at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 27 April 2020.

Meanwhile, another police operation on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 at Richmond, St Andrew, yielded 133 pounds of cannabis carrying an estimated street value of EC$301,644.

One man detained in custody assisting police with their investigations.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.