The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association advises that in keeping with the announcements made by the Prime Minister of Grenada and Ministry of Health Officials on 13 March 2020, the following changes will be made with immediate effect:

The use of the Good Hope Pool will be suspended until further notice.

The Ariza Inter Collegiate Swimming Championship scheduled for Thursday, 19 March 2020 will be postponed along with all other primary or secondary school swim meets scheduled for March, until further notice.

The Carifta Swimming championships scheduled for Barbados in April has been postponed to a date to be announced. As a result, National Team training has been suspended.

These measures have become necessary to safeguard the aquatic fraternity and general public against the contracting and spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association encourages the general public to heed the recommendations of the Ministry of Health officials and continue to exercise an abundance of caution in everyday practices, to protect themselves and their families from the virus.

GASA

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.