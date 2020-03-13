As you are aware, Grenada is currently facing the impending threat of the Corona Virus worldwide epidemic now known as Covid-19. Given the reports of the associated outcomes in affected countries, it is critically important for our nation to take all necessary precautionary measures to limit the impact that this virus can have on our population.

Recent reports of Covid-19 transmission in the United States, as well as reports of imported cases of the virus in this region, has indeed increased the likelihood of the virus reaching our country despite all our efforts and preventative actions.

The Ministry of Health as lead agency coordinating has developed a 5-point strategic plan to first try to prevent the virus from entering our country and mitigating its impact if it does get here. Our strategic objectives are as follows:

Robust public education and awareness

Surveillance and monitoring

Building/strengthening public/private partnerships

Targeting most at-risk populations (especially the elderly & immunosuppressed persons)

Preparing medical staff and building general capacity to quarantine, isolate and treat with suspected and confirmed cases of the Covid-19

In order to strengthen our efforts, all sections of our society – including businesses and employers – must play a role if we are to stop the spread of this disease.