As you are aware, Grenada is currently facing the impending threat of the Corona Virus worldwide epidemic now known as Covid-19. Given the reports of the associated outcomes in affected countries, it is critically important for our nation to take all necessary precautionary measures to limit the impact that this virus can have on our population.
Recent reports of Covid-19 transmission in the United States, as well as reports of imported cases of the virus in this region, has indeed increased the likelihood of the virus reaching our country despite all our efforts and preventative actions.
The Ministry of Health as lead agency coordinating has developed a 5-point strategic plan to first try to prevent the virus from entering our country and mitigating its impact if it does get here. Our strategic objectives are as follows:
- Robust public education and awareness
- Surveillance and monitoring
- Building/strengthening public/private partnerships
- Targeting most at-risk populations (especially the elderly & immunosuppressed persons)
- Preparing medical staff and building general capacity to quarantine, isolate and treat with suspected and confirmed cases of the Covid-19
In order to strengthen our efforts, all sections of our society – including businesses and employers – must play a role if we are to stop the spread of this disease.
How Covid-19 Spreads
When someone who has Covid-19 coughs or exhales, they release droplets of infected fluid. Most of these droplets fall on nearby surfaces and objects – such as desks, tables or telephones. People could catch Covid-19 by touching contaminated surfaces or objects – and then touching their eyes, nose or mouth. If they are standing within one meter of a person with Covid-19, they can catch it by breathing in droplets coughed out or exhaled by them. In other words, Covid-19 spreads in a similar way to the flu.
Most persons infected with Covid-19 experience mild symptoms and recover. However, some go on to experience more serious illness and may require hospital care. Risk of serious illness rises with age: people over 40 seem to be more vulnerable than those under 40. People with weakened immune systems and people with conditions such as diabetes, heart and lung disease are also more susceptible to serious illness. It is against this background that our Ministry is reaching out to you as the representative of your organization to join our efforts in educating and preparing our public to minimize the potential impact of the Covid-19 virus.
Simple Ways to Prevent the Spread of Covid-19 in Your Workplace
- Make sure your workplaces are clean and hygienic
- Surfaces (e.g. desks and tables) and objects (e.g. telephones, keyboards) need to be wiped with disinfectant regularly
- Promote regular and thorough hand-washing by employees, contractors and customers
- Put sanitizing hand rub dispensers in prominent places around the workplace
- Make sure these dispensers are regularly refilled
- Display posters promoting hand-washing – Contact the Ministry of Health or access our Facebook page and download
- Promote good respiratory hygiene in the workplace
- Display posters promoting respiratory hygiene – Contact the Ministry of Health or access our Facebook page and download
- Ensure that paper tissues are available at your workplaces, for those who develop a runny nose or cough at work, along with closed bins for hygienically disposing of them
- Brief staff during meetings that if they are sick with flu-like symptoms that they should stay or work from home.
- Advise employees and contractors to consult Grenada’s travel advisory before going on business trips.
Let’s all do our part to ensure that each and every Grenadian remains healthy.
For the latest and most up-to-date information on Covid-19, visit the Ministry of Health Facebook Page – or call the coronavirus information line at 53VIRUS.
If you are unable to find the information that you are looking for, please do not hesitate to contact the Ministry of Health for more information on how you can assist in this national response to the Covid-19 epidemic.
Ministry of Health Grenada
