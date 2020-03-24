The Government of Grenada’s Covid-19 Economic Support Secretariat, (CESS) has officially been established to implement the economic stimulus package announced in the National Address by Dr the Right Honorable Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister, on 20 March 2020.

The measures are intended to promote business sustainability and alleviate any potential job loss as a result of the negative effects of Covid-19.

The secretariat, set up under the Ministry of Finance, is responsible for the implementation, coordination and administration of the measures outlined by the Prime Minister which will provide support in the first instance to the identified sectors.

Information pertaining to the process for accessing the grant support for payroll and income, in particular, will be available by Friday, 27 March 2020.

The Government of Grenada is committed to the efficient implementation of the economic stimulus package and we look forward to collaborating with all relevant stakeholders.

For further information, please contact Chinnel G Andrews, Strategic Programme Manager at Tel: 440-2731 Ext 31217 mobile: 416-0097 or email at [email protected]

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.