by Linda Straker

All government-related travel halted, unless it is related to Covid-19

Travel restriction list: Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, China, Iran, South Korea, Italy, and Germany

With 2 exceptions, all ports in Grenada closed to all cruise ships and yachts

The cabinet of Grenada has agreed to extend the island’s travel advisory and at the same time halt all government-related travel unless it is related to Covid-19 and extreme emergency relating to the development of the country.

“All government travels are cancelled,” said Health Minister, Nickolas Steele, who explained that travels include those that were already approved. The only exception for government officials to travel out of state while the island is in preparedness mode, will be for matters relating to Covid-19 or an emergency.

Steele said during the weekly Tuesday post-cabinet briefing that the travel restriction list for Grenada will, as of 18 March, include all of Europe, the United Kingdom and Ireland. The other countries on the travel restriction list are China, Iran, South Korea, Italy, and Germany.

Grenada will refuse entry of passengers from all countries on its travel restriction list, except for Grenada nationals and legal residents. The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation will be working out a schedule with airlines for repatriation of visitors presently on island.

The ports in Grenada are closed to all cruise ships and yachts until further notice with the exception of Port Louis on mainland Grenada, and Tyrell Bay in Carriacou.

All arriving passengers who are approved by an immigration officer will go through a mandatory period of quarantine. “You will be quarantined for a period of 14 days if you are a returning Grenadian national or resident,” Steele announced. He explained that Grenada will refuse entry to persons who in the last 14 days before arrival in Grenada, visited any of the hot spots where Covid-19 is widespread.

He further confirmed that before disembarking from an aircraft, every arriving passenger is required to complete a health declaration form on their health status. “You are also required to check in daily regardless of your point of origin.” If anyone becomes asymptomatic while in self-quarantine that person will be immediately be quarantined and or isolated as necessary.

The Health Minister was accompanied at the news conference by Dr George Mitchell, the recently appointed Covid-19 Coordinator, who said that during the self-quarantine period, persons who are residing in the same house with other family members should practice social distancing. “You are to go to your house and avoid all physical interaction through social distancing. That means for those who have love ones who have recently returned, there is no hugging and kissing,” he advised.

