In the best interest of customers, employees and the wider public, the Grenada Bankers Association has amended the opening hours of commercial banks.

Effective Wednesday, 25 March 2020 and until further notice, the opening hours of all commercial banks are 9 am to 1 pm Mondays to Fridays.

The banks will also be enforcing the social distancing protocols to minimise the risk of spreading Covid-19. As such customers will experience changes in the mode of operations in the banking halls.

Grenada Bankers Association reminds the public to continue listening and adhering to all health and safety guidelines from the Ministry of Health and World Health Organisation for the protection of self, family and community.

Grenada Bankers Association

