Grenada Bankers Association (GBA) has been closely monitoring developments surrounding the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). We have heightened our alert in light of the national address on the subject by The Right Hon. Dr Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister, on Friday, 13 March 2020.

It is important that we ensure the protection of staff and customers from contracting and/or spreading the virus. As a result, our member banks are taking every precautionary step to do so, while delivering services to meet your financial needs. Our banks have all ramped up their internal cleaning procedures, with additional sanitary provisions in place. Staff are being asked to take regular hand-washing breaks and surface wiping which may inadvertently impact the speed at which service is delivered.

In addition, in certain instances, some account opening and credit application processes will be conducted by telephone.

We strongly encourage staff and customers alike to diligently carry out all the hygiene practices advocated by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) to minimize the risk of contracting and/or spreading this virus.

Our members have ATM services, online and mobile banking, debit cards and credit cards. Consequently, we reiterate that the following practices be adopted and or intensified:

Limit your visits to bank branches to conduct transactions – use your bank’s digital, mobile and online channels as much as possible. Examples of transactions that can be done via online banking are utility bill payments, credit card payments, transfers between accounts, third party payments, and other banking facilities. Use your utility company’s online portals to pay bills instead of visiting their offices to do so. Make use of your bank’s conveniently located ATMs, which will be regularly sanitized for your safety. Corporate/business clients are encouraged to sign up for or make use of night depository services. Reduce the use of cash and cheques by using debit and/or credit cards at retailers and other merchant outlets. If you must visit a bank branch, avoid contact with surfaces and practice social distancing by not hugging, shaking hands or engaging in close contact with persons. While there, once available, please use the hand sanitizer for your convenience and safety. If you are experiencing symptoms of the virus, you are advised to avoid visiting any bank and to seek immediate medical attention: Use the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 Helpline at 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787) for assistance.

Grenada Bankers Association is committed to ensuring that our citizens receive high-quality service as we take the necessary steps to protect their health and safety. GBA therefore reminds the public to also listen and adhere to all health and safety guidelines from the Ministry of Health and WHO for the protection of self, family and community.

GBA

