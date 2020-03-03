Another landmark has been reached by the Grenada Chess Federation (GCF) with its acceptance as a full member of the World Chess Federation (FIDE).

The decision to accept the GCF as a full member was taken on 28 February 2020 at the FIDE Extraordinary General Assembly in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It follows the decision of the FIDE Presidential Board on 21 November 2019, to admit the GCF as a Provisional Member pending ratification of full membership by the General Assembly.

Coincidentally, the GCF’s admission to full membership of the world’s governing body for chess comes exactly one year after the local body was launched, on 28 February 2019, at Grenada’s Olympic House, during a visit by celebrated British Grandmaster Nigel Short, once ranked No 3 in the world. One of the highlights of that launch was Grandmaster Short’s simultaneous exhibition matches against 25 local players, which earned him 24 wins and 1 draw.

News of the GCF’s elevation to full membership was communicated by Grandmaster Short to its president, Ruggles Ferguson, over the weekend. In extending his congratulations, Grandmaster Short, who serves as one of the Vice-Presidents of FIDE, also encouraged the local body to work towards fielding a team to the 44th World Chess Olympiad in Moscow, Russia, in August 2020.

Full membership of FIDE brings with it voting rights, funding and material assistance to assist in the local development of chess. It will also facilitate Grenada’s participation in regional and international competitions.

In its quest to promote chess throughout the State of Grenada the GCF has established 4 committees: Tournaments, Marketing and Public Relations, Chess in Schools and Communities and Fundraising. Special efforts are being undertaken to promote the game in schools and communities.

Last month, the GCF also completed its registration as a non-profit company. The putting in place of proper structures to develop and promote chess and the early ratification of a constitution played critical roles in the FIDE membership approval process.

FIDE is a member of the International Olympic Committee and the GCF will soon be seeking membership of the local Olympic Committee.

Grenada Chess Federation

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.