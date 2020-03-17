With the imminent threat of the coronavirus (Covid-19), the Grenada Co-operative League Limited and its affiliate Grenada Credit Unions, have been closely monitoring all developments concerning the virus.

Our highest priority is ensuring the health and safety of our staff and members. Our credit unions are on the frontlines of their communities ensuring that members are provided with the support needed during this critical time. In doing so, our credit unions have begun engaging in precautionary measures to avoid the contracting and/or spreading of the virus. Additional cleaning of office spaces, frequent sanitising of surfaces, availability of hand sanitisers at points of contact and regular breaks for handwashing have been implemented.

We are urging our members and the general public to follow the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA). Additionally, we are advising you to engage in the following practices:

Limit visits to member branches as much as possible – where applicable, utilise digital and mobile banking.

When visiting member branches, do ensure that you engage in social distancing and use the hand sanitisers available for your convenience.

Be ‘CORONA-WISE’ when using our ATMs – sanitise hands immediately after use.

If you are experiencing any of these signs and symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, do avoid visiting any of our member branches and seek medical advice.

The Ministry of Health has provided the following hotlines in the event that you may need assistance: 53VIRUS (538-4787) or 45VIRUS (458-4787).

Let’s all do our part as we fight this virus. Credit Unions for a healthy Grenada!

Grenada Co-operative League Limited

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.