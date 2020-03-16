Widespread Transmission of Covid-19

Due to widespread transmission of Covid-19, the Government of Grenada announces, that effective immediately, passengers will not be allowed to disembark from ANY cruise ship on the shores of Grenada, until further notice.

This is part of government’s ongoing efforts to ensure that the tri-Island State of Grenada is protected as much as possible, from contracting and spreading the Covid-19 virus.

Given the fluidity of the global Covid-19 pandemic, please note that all air travel and cruise ship advisories are subject to change, as more information becomes available.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.