WARNING – AVOID NONESSENTIAL TRAVEL to Iran, South Korea, China, Europe, including the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Widespread respiratory illness, caused by a coronavirus (Covid-19), has been reported in Iran, South Korea, China, and Europe. Therefore, the Government of Grenada is imposing the following travel restrictions to take effect at midnight on Wednesday, 18 March 2020.

You will be quarantined for a period of 14 days upon arrival into Grenada, if you are a Grenadian National or Resident.

If you are NOT a Grenadian National, and in the last 14 days you have been to Iran, South Korea, China, or anywhere in Europe (including the UK), you will be refused entry into the country.

If you are arriving from any other destination, you will be screened upon entry, and quarantined for 14 days.

Please note, before disembarking, every passenger is required to complete a declaration form on your health status. You are also required to check in daily with the Ministry of Health, regardless of your point of origin. Additionally, you will be quarantined or isolated, if you become symptomatic during your stay.

The MOH reiterates that all first response personnel will continue to observe the necessary safety protocols to ensure their personal safety, and reassures the general public that there is still no need for panic but at the same time remember to always practice proper hand, cough and sneeze hygiene and social distancing.

This travel advisory is subject to change.

GIS

