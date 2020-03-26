The Board of Directors and Management of the Grenada Ports Authority (GPA) are pleased to inform all bus owners and operators, that the daily fees for entry into the St George’s Bus Terminus will be waived (not collected) from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020, a period of 3 months in the first instance.

This goodwill gesture by the authority is to help bus owners and operators cushion the hardship they are now facing due to the decline in passenger travel caused by the coronavirus Covid-19, and in keeping with government’s policy to provide economic support to businesses.

Grenada Ports Authority

