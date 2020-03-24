by Linda Straker

Commonwealth has scored Grenada 3 out of 5

8 Commonwealth countries have self-assessed sufficient capacity to deal with public health emergencies

Commonwealth’s health protection policy toolkit is available on the Innovation Hub

Using the World Health Organisation Covid-19 Preparedness and Response Status, The Commonwealth has scored Grenada and all other countries in Caricom who are members of the organisation with a 3 out of 5.

“In this ranking, a score of 1 indicates no capacity, a score of 2-3 indicates capacities in some areas, a score of 4-5 indicates capacities are well developed and in place across all levels of government,” the organisation explained on the website it developed to show daily cases in member countries.

As of 16 March, based on the WHO Covid-19 Preparedness and Response Status only 8 Commonwealth countries have self-assessed that they have sufficient capacity to deal with public health emergencies, while 31 Commonwealth countries have stated that they possess some capacity though they also have crucial gaps in key areas.

The tracker collects data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and shows the total confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in the affected member countries. “The tool is designed to help countries prepare and respond to the pandemic,” said a news release from The Commonwealth.

“The Commonwealth as an organisation that believes in innovation, has prepared this tracker that offers real-time and accurate insight for governments to make informed decisions on this worsening crisis,” said Assistant Secretary-General Nabeel Goheer.

As of 23 March, the online tracker shows 12,707 Commonwealth citizens have been infected and 340 have died in some member countries. A Commonwealth analysis suggests access to hospital beds and ventilators are limited in many countries, which could present a major challenge if coronavirus is not contained early enough.

The tracker https://www.commonwealthsdgdata.org/ is part of the Innovation Hub which Secretary-General Patricia Scotland established in 2018. The online hub promotes the cutting-edge ideas and innovations of The Commonwealth’s 2.4 billion people, 54-member countries and 90 accredited organisations.

A Commonwealth’s health protection policy toolkit is available on the Innovation Hub. The toolkit looks at the effects of pandemics on global security and offers solutions to strengthen health protection systems.

