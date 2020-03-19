Warning – avoid nonessential travel to

Iran, South Korea, China, USA, and Europe including the United Kingdom and Ireland

Widespread respiratory illness, caused by a coronavirus Covid-19, has been reported in Iran, South Korea, China, USA and Europe. Therefore, the Government of Grenada is imposing the following travel restrictions:

If you are a Grenadian national or resident – you will be self-quarantined for a period of 14 days, upon arrival into Grenada from any of the above-mentioned countries.

Effective Friday, 20 March at 23:59 pm – if you are NOT a Grenadian National, and in the last 14 days you have been to Iran, South Korea, China, or anywhere in Europe (including the UK), you will be refused entry into the country.

– if you are NOT a Grenadian National, and in the last 14 days you have been to Iran, South Korea, China, or anywhere in Europe (including the UK), you will be refused entry into the country. Effective Saturday, 21 March at 23:59 pm – the USA is added to this advisory, as per all the stipulations outlined.

– the USA is added to this advisory, as per all the stipulations outlined. Grenadian nationals and non-nationals alike, arriving from any other destination outside of the list above, you will be screened upon entry and self-quarantined for 14 days.

Please note, before disembarking, every passenger is required to complete a declaration form on his/her health status. You are also required to check in daily with the Ministry of Health, regardless of your point of origin. Additionally, you will be quarantined or isolated, if you become symptomatic during your stay.

This travel advisory is subject to change.

