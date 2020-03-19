As an essential service provider, Grenlec’s first priority is to safeguard you and our team members, while maintaining a reliable electricity supply for your homes, businesses and emergency response facilities.

We are monitoring the developments related to the Covid-19 pandemic and will adjust our plans as required.

Consequently, we are providing these temporary guidelines for interacting with us. We anticipate your cooperation as we work together to limit the potential impact of Covid-19.

If you are exhibiting any cold, flu or Covid-19 symptoms, please postpone your visit to us and ask someone you trust to do it for you.

We strongly encourage you to use online banking and our cheque drop boxes to make payments to Grenlec.

If you choose to visit us:

Please maintain at least 6 feet distance between yourself, our team members and other customers.

Bear in mind that we may not be able to accommodate all customers inside our Customer Care Centres at the same time. Service may be slower. Please be patient with us.

We have changed our cleaning procedures to meet the recommendations from health officials, including wiping door handles and counters periodically throughout the day.

For bill balances: Call our 24-hour Bill Enquiry Service 237. Keep your access number ready and select 2.

Call us at 237 for other information or email [email protected].

We urge you to follow the advice from the World Health Organisation and our Ministry of Health to:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or sanitise them if soap and water are not available.

For your own protection, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Practice respiratory hygiene: Cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Dispose of used tissues immediately.

While we will post updates to our Facebook page, please help us to keep you informed by sending your email address and mobile # to [email protected].

Please accept our best wishes for your health and wellbeing and that of your family and employees.

Grenlec

