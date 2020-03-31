Grenlec apologises to customers throughout mainland Grenada for an islandwide outage that occurred on the morning of 31 March.

The initial outage was caused by a generator tripping at our Queen’s Park Power Plant, which resulted in several areas losing power. While restoring power, another unit tripped resulting in an islandwide outage.

Contrary to some accounts we have observed on social media, this morning’s outage was not related to a fuel shortage or major system failure of any unit or system.

We wish to assure you that our teams are working around the clock and going to extraordinary lengths at this time to ensure that you have the electricity supply you need.

Please continue to follow us on our Facebook page for official information and contact us at telephone number 237 for emergencies.

Grenlec

