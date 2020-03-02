Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, has assured healthcare workers that the necessary resources will be made available as Grenada’s intensifies its preparedness activities in light of the threat posed by the coronavirus, Covid-19.

Addressing health workers who were involved in a tabletop exercise at the Ministerial Complex on Sunday afternoon, Dr Mitchell said, “We have to treat this as a national issue and there can be no question of limitation of resources to do what we have to do. We are facing a national crisis that involves all of us, not just doctors and nurses; it is everybody, we are in this together.”

Dr Mitchell, who is also the Minister of Finance, said additional resources will be made available and the Ministry of Health will determine how this will be best utilised. He said, “The virus is not here yet but we have to assume based on global trends that it will eventually reach our shores. Therefore, we have to plan appropriately so that when we do in fact have confirmed cases of Covid-19, we are ready and able to deal with them.”

The Prime Minister commended health officials for their dedication to duty saying, “Your presence here on a Sunday afternoon shows tremendous interest in your country and the protection of your people. I want to place my record my deepest appreciation for what you are attempting to do and to assure you of government’s commitment to provide whatever is required.”

The tabletop exercise, organised by the Ministry of Health, brought together key stakeholders to simulate the confirmation of a case of Covid-19 and examine the necessary actions to be taken. Representatives from both the public and private sectors participated in the exercise and Dr Mitchell welcomed this collaborative approach.

The Prime Minister will deliver a national address on Grenada’s preparation for Covid-19 on Tuesday evening.

Office of the Prime Minister

