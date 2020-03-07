International Women’s Day takes place on 8 March 2020. This year’s campaign, #EachForEqual, draws attention to the difference individuals can make.

The campaign highlights six key areas:

Championing women forging tech innovation Applauding equality for women athletes Forging inclusive workplaces so women thrive Supporting women to earn on their own terms Empowering women through health education Increasing visibility for female creatives

Progress toward parity

As the campaign highlights, forging equality in these areas and more is crucial to a “healthier, wealthier and more harmonious” world.

Gender parity is highly regarded as a benchmark of progress, and has a direct bearing on whether or not economies and societies thrive.

