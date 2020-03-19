The Inland Revenue Division advises the public of its extended hours at the Cash Office on the Carenage, St George’s.

Tomorrow, Friday, 20 March 2020, the Cash Office will be opened from 8 am to 4 pm to facilitate tax deadline payments of VAT and Excise Tax.

The extended hours initiative has become necessary since only a small number of taxpayers is allowed in the cashiering area at any given time, to protect staff and customers, due to heightened awareness of, and mitigation against Covid-19.

However, payments can also be made at District Revenue Offices around the island during the normal working hours, 8 am to 3 pm.

Please be guided accordingly.

Inland Revenue Division: Striving for greater taxpayer compliance.

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division

