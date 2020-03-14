The Grenada Association of Principals of Secondary Schools and its local organising Committee (the Grenada Secondary School’s Games Association, wish to announce that as a result of the government’s directive regarding the restriction on public gatherings and in the interest of national safety, the Intercol Championship which was scheduled for 31 March, 1-2 April is now postponed until further notice.

We appreciate your understanding (stakeholders, athletes, sponsors and the general public) at this critical moment in our nation’s history. We look forward to your continued cooperation and partnership beyond this challenging period.

Grenada Association of Principals of Secondary Schools

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.