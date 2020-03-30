As a direct response to curbing the threat of Covid-19, the Inland Revenue Division (IRD) advises the public that pursuant to Section 26 of the Tax Administration Act 2016, all filing deadlines due on 30 and 31 March 2020 have been extended to 30 April 2020.

This relief is automatic, and taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the IRD to qualify for this extension.

Ministry of Finance

