The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance is taking the necessary precautions to protect taxpayers and its staff against any case of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

In this regard, the public is asked to take note of the following:

Individuals with flu-like symptoms should not visit the Division and or any of the District Revenue Offices, including Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

visit the Division and or any of the District Revenue Offices, including Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Arrangements are being finalised to facilitate online payments. Additional information will be provided shortly on this initiative.

To avoid crowding at the IRD, customers are encouraged to make use of the Revenue Offices around the State, to pay and file your taxes before the deadline. Additionally, there will be managed entry to the IRD; a tent has been set up on the outside (Carenage side) with seating to control crowding within the building.

Hands will be sanitised on entry to the division and protective measures in line with the required social distancing will be implemented to allow only a limited number of customers to enter the Cashier and Taxpayer’s Service areas at any given time.

Door handles, handrails and other surfaces will be sanitised intermittently by cleaning staff during the workday.

Taxpayers are advised to utilise the cheque boxes provided to deposit cheque payments and drop off boxes for the collection of accurately completed Income Tax and Annual Stamp Tax Returns.

The IRD will be suspending its assistance with filling out Personal Income Tax forms. Taxpayers can log on to the IRD’s YouTube channel ‘Inland Revenue Division Grenada’ for a video tutorial on completion of tax returns.

Taxpayers are also encouraged to scan and email all documents where possible to [email protected]

The Inland Revenue Division remains committed to facilitate the platforms necessary for the compliance of taxpayers during this crisis period and urge public cooperation in this regard.

Ministry of Finance

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.