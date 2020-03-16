The public is invited to join LIVE, a virtual Town-hall, “Let’s Talk Covid-19” which will be broadcast from the Grenada Trade Centre in Grand Anse on Thursday, 19 March 2020, commencing at 7 pm.

The event will be facilitated by the Ministry of Health Grenada, with 5 members of the Covid-19 Task Force. Doctors and other health professionals will be on hand to answer the public’s questions and to consider suggestions and feedback, as Grenada spares no effort in preparing for the virus pandemic.

Cognisant of the advice of the experts to practice 6 feet “social distancing” the in-studio audience will comprise a representative from major stakeholder groups. These will include a youth leader, opposition member, member of the business community, Trade Union Council, churches, non-governmental organisation and civil Society and 10 members on a first-come registration basis.

Register here http://facebook.com/HealthGrenada, if you want to be part of the in-studio audience.

The virtual town hall is another in the government’s many initiatives aimed at improving the public’s understanding of the virus, as well as exploring and sharing ways in which this pandemic might impact life in Grenada, and what our response efforts should be to combat the contracting and spread of Covid-19.

The town hall hosts will take questions and suggestions from a live Facebook audience, and from the in-studio audience.

To be part of our virtual audience, Comment LIVE on Facebook at our event page Facebook.com/HealthGrenada.

GIS

