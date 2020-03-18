LIAT advises that due to travel restrictions imposed by several countries that changes have been made to the LIAT schedule. These changes will take effect from 17 March 2020.

The following flights have been cancelled from 17–23 March 2020:

LI 397 from Antigua to Trinidad

LI 397 from Trinidad to Ogle, Guyana

LI 398 from Ogle, Guyana to Trinidad

LI 398 from Trinidad to Antigua

LI 521 from Barbads to Ogle, Guyana

LI 512 from Ogle, Guyana to Barbados

LI 393 from Barbads to Ogle, Guyana

LI 392 from Ogle, Guyana to Barbados

LI 523 from Grenada to Trinidad

LI 727 from Grenada to Trinidad

LI 726 from Trinidad to St Vincent

LI 308 from Trinidad to St Vincent

The new LIAT schedule will operate effective 18 March and will be published later today.

Travel Restrictions for Trinidad

Entry into Trinidad and Tobago is restricted for the next 14 days with the exception of nationals.

Travel Restrictions for Guyana

With effect from midnight 18 March 2020, the Georgetown Flight Information Region shall be closed to all international arrivals for a period of 14 days. The Cheddi Jagan International and Eugene F Correia International Airport shall remain closed to all international flights. LIAT will suspend all flights into and out of Eugene F Correia International Airport, Guyana from 19 March – 1 April.

Travel Restrictions for French West Indies (Martinique and Guadeloupe)

LIAT will suspend all flights into and out of Martinique and Guadeloupe from 19 March – 3 April.

All passengers booked during the affected period (17 March – 3 April) will be allowed to rebook or cancel their bookings based on the LIAT WAIVER POLICY – COVID-19.