LIAT advises that due to travel restrictions imposed by several countries that changes have been made to the LIAT schedule. These changes will take effect from 17 March 2020.
The following flights have been cancelled from 17–23 March 2020:
LI 397 from Antigua to Trinidad
LI 397 from Trinidad to Ogle, Guyana
LI 398 from Ogle, Guyana to Trinidad
LI 398 from Trinidad to Antigua
LI 521 from Barbads to Ogle, Guyana
LI 512 from Ogle, Guyana to Barbados
LI 393 from Barbads to Ogle, Guyana
LI 392 from Ogle, Guyana to Barbados
LI 523 from Grenada to Trinidad
LI 727 from Grenada to Trinidad
LI 726 from Trinidad to St Vincent
LI 308 from Trinidad to St Vincent
The new LIAT schedule will operate effective 18 March and will be published later today.
Travel Restrictions for Trinidad
Entry into Trinidad and Tobago is restricted for the next 14 days with the exception of nationals.
Travel Restrictions for Guyana
With effect from midnight 18 March 2020, the Georgetown Flight Information Region shall be closed to all international arrivals for a period of 14 days. The Cheddi Jagan International and Eugene F Correia International Airport shall remain closed to all international flights. LIAT will suspend all flights into and out of Eugene F Correia International Airport, Guyana from 19 March – 1 April.
Travel Restrictions for French West Indies (Martinique and Guadeloupe)
LIAT will suspend all flights into and out of Martinique and Guadeloupe from 19 March – 3 April.
All passengers booked during the affected period (17 March – 3 April) will be allowed to rebook or cancel their bookings based on the LIAT WAIVER POLICY – COVID-19.
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Comment on story