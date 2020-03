Central-Health Grenada encourages the nation to make healthy food choices in the fight against the coronavirus.

Take a selfie of you boosting your immune system with a food rich in Vitamin C and post using the tags #ShowMeYourVitaminC. #fightcorona19GND @centralhealthGND

Please participate and share.

Central-Health Grenada

